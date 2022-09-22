BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A dangerous mistake by security guards at a Beaufort County school has led to a big change countywide.

The Beaufort County Board of Education has fired the company in charge of security at the county’s 18 elementary schools.

This comes less a day after a guard left a gun unattended inside a school bathroom. That happened Tuesday at Hilton Head Island School for Creative Arts.

It was the second time in the last year someone from the company, Guard One has left a gun where a child had access to it.

The first happened back in February at Mossy Oaks Elementary School. At that time the company was “put on notice” by the Board.

Tuesday night the Board voted to terminate the nearly $1 million contract. That contract was just approved for 18 elementary and private schools last September.

All the middle and high schools in the county have school resource officers provided by local law enforcement.

Beaufort County Schools spokesperson told News 3 it will be “transitioning swiftly” to a new contract with a new company Coastal Security.

In the meantime, kids will still be protected. Local police and sheriff’s departments will be making what the school system calls “routine visits” to elementary school campuses for safety until they are back at full staff.