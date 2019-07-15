Beaufort County schools considering clear bag policy at sporting events

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County school leaders are considering implementing a new clear bag policy at sporting event.

The proposed policy was discussed at the Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday. It would change the rules of what bags are allowed into all middle and high school sporting events.

The policy would allow every guest to bring one clear bag 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or smaller and a wallet smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches into the event. There would be some exceptions for medical bags.

Some athletic directors are pushing for this policy change because of safety concerns. Nineteen other school districts in South Carolina have similar policies, along with most college sporting events and NFL stadiums.

The Board of Education will further discuss the clear bag policy at its next meeting, which is set for August 14.