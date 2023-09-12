BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District is proposing its largest referendum yet — with a price tag of $439 million. For the next few weeks — there are public meetings where the district will explain what your money could be used for.

In the November elections, voters will decide whether that referendum passes. The goal is to make schools safer and modernize the classrooms.

“It’s the way that school districts have of maintaining state of the art learning environments for the students that we serve,” said Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County School District Superintendent. “And so a referendum like this allows us to continue the work in providing great learning environments for our students to learn it and our teachers to teach in.”

As the county continues to grow, the money would also go towards building some new schools. $56 million for a new K-5 school near May River High School. Also, rebuilding Hilton Head Island High School sits at a cost of $167 million.

The district also wanted parents to be involved in allocating the funds.

“We have that citizen led oversight committee established for the 2019 bond referendum, and that will continue should this referendum pass in November,” Rodriguez said. “They’re excited that the community was involved through the Community Project Review Committee in building the list of projects for the school district.”

Being prepared to land a job after graduation is also top of mind. That’s why expanding technical education programs at Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head high schools, made the list.

The district says some the need for some of these projects were first spotted years ago. Also part of the referendum is keeping the millage rates the same at 36 mills.

“We’re able to do the phase two worth of projects that were identified a long time ago prior to the 2019 bond referendum as needs,” Rodriguez said. “So we’ve executed on responsibly on the 2019 bond referendum. We’re at the tail end of that. This will allow the phase two bond referendum and it can be accomplished without raising the millage or our community.”

The district released the follow schedule for all of the meetings, which start at 6 p.m.