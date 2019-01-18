Beaufort County Schoolboard planning another school bond referendum Video

Beaufort County Schools are hoping the third time's the charm in its bid to secure school funding. the board is planning to introduce a new referendum to voters.



72%. That's how many voters in Beaufort County voted against the last referendum last year, which would have provided $76 million in funding to improve the county's schools.

In 2016, a $217 million referendum was also voted down.

Schoolboard members are optimistic that a new board and new year will bring a new result, and a passing grade.

"Oh its definitely time its past time for a referendum to happen," said schoolboard member Rachel Wisnefski, PHD

A new schoolboard member, Rachel Wisnefski has an optimistic, and yet realistic view of why a new vote is necessary.

"We've had two referendums fail so all those projects and things that have been down the pipeline have been pushed, the schools need it, the district need it, the parents and students need it," said Wisnefski.

This week, Board members voted 10-0 to allow Interim Superintendent Dr Herb Berg to start the process toward a new referendum for Beaufort County Schools.

On the latest list, projects include expansion of River Ridge Academy and Prichardville Elementary in Bluffton, as well as a new roof for Hilton Head High School.

Modernizing security, and equalizing all of the 32 schools in the district will be the main focus of the board, and hopefully voters.

"I think a lot of them are seeing oh my school does need this, and this is something we;ve een asking for for a long time. BUt i think that public trust and transparancy was an issue in the past," said Wisnefski.

Joann Orishak, a long term board member, told News 3 that the new blood, five different board members since the last referendum, has given new life to the idea of public support for school infrastructure.

The entire board believes that bringing the county's trust back is the only way this will pass.

That's why the process will start with a community committee to bring up ideas of what is need.. and at least two public forums.. to give everyone a voice, before they cast a vote.

"I want to make sure i'm talking to parents, talking to my constituents and talking to those in the district," said Wisnefski. "I want to make sure that for the foreseeable and long term future we have a plan and we have an engaged community."

The new board is already working to get public trust back by vetoing the idea of using 8-percent funds to pay for River Ridge Academy. That was a choice by the outgoing board, after voters denied their request for funding at the polls last year.

This referendum will still have to get one more vote of approval from the schoolboard once the exact projects and dollar amounts have been decided. if approved it would most likely appear on the ballot in November.

