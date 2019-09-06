Beaufort County residents weathered Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Hurricane Dorian spared much of the Lowcountry, but for some, it’s a storm they’ll never forget.

One Bluffton family who stayed at home during the storm woke up to a crash overnight on Wednesday. It turns out a tree had fallen on the roof of the Sacha family, eventually breaking through the ceiling of one bedroom.

“I heard something fall and then ‘boom,’ it hit the roof,” said Jackson Sacha. “Sun came up, I saw it and said, ‘Wow, that’s a big tree.’”

Luckily no one was hurt. The only casualty was some of the toy cars from Jackson’s Nascar collection.

“Definitely feel a little bit lucky. The storm could have wobbled 15 more miles to the west or whatever, and we could have gotten crushed,” said Jackson’s mom, Stacy Sacha.

Meanwhile, others stayed behind in Beaufort County to ride out the storm.

Nick Bentz says he was in the middle of it all, sheltering inside his boat. The captain said he wanted to make sure his property was safe through the storm.

“I wasn’t expecting a lot,” he said. “Just watching the forecast on my own apps and talking to a lot of captains down in Florida.”

Bentz said it was his responsibility to “keep the lines tight.”

“I run a boat that’s out of here and I need to be here in case the power goes out,” he added.

Bentz wasn’t alone. Almost a dozen captains chose to ride out the storms in their boats at Harbour Town and Shelter Cove marinas.

As of Thursday night, thousands of Beaufort County residents remain without power. A curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.