BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.

Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.

The bonus is worth $2,500 and will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2024. To be eligible, you must pass all pre-employment screening requirements.

“We have a, as of lately, a chronic shortage of positions in our detention center, in our emergency medical services department, and the sheriff’s office has had some difficulty also,” said Scott Marshall, Beaufort County Director of Human Resources. “A lot of vacancies, we’re trying to fill those positions for obvious reasons.”

To learn more about the sign-on bonus, or available job openings, you can visit Beaufort County’s website.