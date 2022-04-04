DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – A Facebook sale went sour in Beaufort County last month when the seller was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Dale, has now been arrested.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies received a report on March 19 from a man claiming he was the victim of an armed robbery outside of a community center in Dale.

The man said he advertised the sale of his video gaming system on Facebook and Robinson contacted him about purchasing it. They reportedly agreed to meet up at a restaurant for the sale, but at the last minute, Robinson changed the meeting location to the community center.

BCSO said that when they met outside of the center, Robinson pointed a handgun at the man and demanded his wallet, cellphone and watch — along with the gaming system.

Investigators later identified Robinson as the robbery suspect and on March 25, obtained warrants for his arrest.

They also secured a warrant to search his home where they recovered a handgun and clothing Robinson possibly wore during the robbery. He wasn’t home at the time.

But on Monday as officers from the Beaufort Police Department were responding to a call on Boundary Street, they came into contact with Robinson, BCSO said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were alerted and took him into custody for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

BCSO said Robinson is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center at this time.