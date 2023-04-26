BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – They all serve different parts of Beaufort County but all have the same goal: protecting and serving their community.

Now law enforcement agencies are joining forces with a new partnership designed to benefit the departments and the people.

A Memo of Understanding between each of the local police departments in the county could lead to improved safety, easier hiring and better-trained officers, according to Sheriff PJ Tanner.

“Working smarter, not harder is going to have a better result at the end of the day,” Tanner explained.

That’s the design of a new countywide program.

All local departments have signed on to a plan which would tie together police departments and the sheriff’s office, bringing the best of the best together for countywide specialized squads.

“We had to create an opportunity for them to be with the K9 unit, the bomb squad, the violent crimes task force, SWAT team, marine patrol, crime scene unit, school resources officer program and air support,” said Tanner.

“Two canines in the city of Beaufort suddenly becomes four for service in the city of Beaufort and two canines in northern Beaufort County become four because they can go where needed,” said Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman. “It is a great opportunity for our officers to expand their knowledge and get more specialized training that, quite frankly, in a smaller department they might not get.”

Sheriff Tanner says the recent Beaufort High School school bomb hoax showed how all agencies can work together and need to be on the same page with good training if and when disaster strikes.

“It’s a very good example of how all of the training and preparation we have made in the past came together in a matter of minutes. That’s the formula for what we are talking about today,” said Tanner.

It’s that formula that they believe will be a boost to recruiting, giving all local departments — who are each down close to 10% of their staff — something else to try and draw in new officers looking for new challenges.

“The officers are excited they can come to Bluffton,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz. “The programs we did not have before we now have. They can try out for the SWAT team, or bomb squad. So it gives them something else to look forward to other than patrol every single day.”

“The training aspect involved. The camaraderie. The officers working in concert with each other,” Tanner said. “All of those things mixed together makes an awesome team of law enforcement officers that have a mission and that are well versed and well trained in what their responsibilities are.”

Some of these innovative ideas are already starting to pay off, according to the sheriff. His specially trained school resource officers program could be full in the next three months, which means every school in the district will have an officer ready to protect our kids.