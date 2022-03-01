BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A house caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Burton that left one resident displaced, killed a pet and injured a firefighter.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) said the mobile home on Stuart Point Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, half of the home had caught fire and everyone had escaped the fire, BFD said.

The homeowner says she smelled smoke and saw fire around her electrical panel. While investigators believe that’s where the fire began, they have yet to determine the exact cause.

The home did not have working smoke alarms.