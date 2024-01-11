BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County has announced the latest developments regarding the Lowcountry Ferry Service taking over ferrying operations to Daufuskie Island.

Haig Point Community Association spent the last seven years operating the public ferry between Hilton Head and Daufuskie Islands.

The ferry’s daily schedule will continue to remain consistent, guaranteeing reliable transportation options. Tickets for the Official Public Ferry to Daufuskie Island can be booked and purchased here.

Daufuskie Island residents will continue to be afforded the traditional discounted fares for residents and property owners by presenting their existing Palmetto Breeze Resident Pass.

Lowcountry Ferry aims to provide a simple and user-friendly ticketing system, enhancing the overall experience for those looking to explore the charm of Daufuskie Island.

Parking is now free for ferry riders at the County’s CC Haigh Jr. Public Boat Landing located at 2 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island.

Residents and visitors can now access the online reservation system at locoferry.com.

For all additional inquiries, such as oversized luggage, visit this link or contact info@lowcountryferry.com.

Lowcountry Ferry says they look forward to welcoming passengers aboard for an unforgettable journey to Daufuskie Island.