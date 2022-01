BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man who fled a traffic stop on foot Tuesday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the traffic stop took place shortly after noon near Lemon Island. Deputies and K-9 units searched for the man in the area and he was quickly apprehended.

BCSO said the man faces criminal charges. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.