Beaufort County COVID-19 survivor celebrates 80th birthday with parade

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A COVID-19 survivor in Beaufort County got a big surprise Saturday outside of her home.

Evelyn Toppin turned 80 years old, and her family surprised her with a celebration that’s become quite popular during the pandemic: a birthday parade. She says she knew something was up when she saw a Burton Fire truck rolling down her street.

Toppin says at one point while fighting COVID-19, she didn’t think she was going to survive. She says being healthy enough to enjoy her birthday is the greatest gift of all.

“I got my children and grandchildren here with me,” Toppin said. “I’ve got 19 grand. I think I’ve got 20 great-grand and two great-great-grand, and I’m enjoying every moment of it. I’m good. I feel blessed.”

Toppin’s family says she’s a pillar of the Grays Hills community.

Happy birthday, Evelyn!