Beaufort County Council approves school budget
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Beaufort County Council approved a $254 million budget for the upcoming school year.
The school board presented the budget at a meeting on Monday.
The board has to make about $1 million in cuts to cover a previous budget shortfall. Fifteen instructional coach positions will be removed, but those employees will not lose their jobs. They will be moved to other positions.
