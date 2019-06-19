Local News

Beaufort County Council approves school budget

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 05:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:50 AM EDT

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Beaufort County Council approved a $254 million budget for the upcoming school year.

The school board presented the budget at a meeting on Monday. 

The board has to make about $1 million in cuts to cover a previous budget shortfall. Fifteen instructional coach positions will be removed, but those employees will not lose their jobs. They will be moved to other positions. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center