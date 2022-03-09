BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Council is making sure there will be a way to get to a brand new park in Bluffton.

Seventeen acres for the Okatie River Park were bought in 2013 for $4 million, but nothing was done until recently.

“Okatie River Park will be another great addition to our Passive Parks,” said Stefanie Nagid, Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager. “Preserving and enjoying the Okatie River headwaters and environment around us is in the fabric of our community.”

Council approved $1.3 million for a new road to reach the area.

Graves Road will augment Park Road, the secondary pedestrian access to the planned Okatie River Park.

The public can access Okatie River Park by vehicle from the primary park access road at the traffic light on Highway 278, and additionally by on-street parking with pedestrian access from the secondary road off Graves Road.

The park, which will consist of a covered pier, a floating dock with kayak launch, 10 foot wide multi-use trails, parking, and restrooms, will be behind the development off Highway 278 and Park road, is expected to cost more than $1.5 million.

County Council allocated $1M from the passive park bond for planning and construction in October 2020, but an increase in labor and supply shortages have raised the overall cost. The County is currently weighing options to address the funding gap.

The ordinance passed by Council on Feb. 28 will reimburse the Owner, Robert L. Graves, $1.3 million to construct Graves Road from the general fund.

The Park is expected to open in late 2023 if full funding can be obtained.