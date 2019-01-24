Beaufort County announces registration dates for kindergarten, prekindergarten

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAUFORT, S.C. - Registration for Beaufort County officials announced registration for public school kindergarten and prekindergarten for next school year will be held Feb. 1 through March 1.

During that month, interested parents with children who will be 5-years-old by Sept. 1, 2019, can complete kindergarten enrollment packets at the school serving their neighborhood’s attendance area. Parents with questions about school attendance zones should call any elementary school in their area.

Parents with children who will be 4-years-old by Sept. 1 can register for prekindergarten at their neighborhood schools. Because space is limited for Pre-K, 4-year-olds will be assessed for possible enrollment during “Child Find” screenings the week of March 4-8.

Decisions on placement for Pre-K will be made at each school after children’s screenings are complete. Children are ranked in order of greatest need for participation in the program based on the provided list of at-risk indicators.

Children who will be 6-years-old by Sept. 1, 2019, should register for first grade.

For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, South Carolina Certificate of Immunization (shot record) and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill showing a home address.

For more information about registering a child in Beaufort County, call your neighborhood school or the district office’s Office of Early Childhood at 521-2399. Information is also available on the school district’s website (beaufortschools.net) by clicking on “Parents,” then “Kindergarten Registration and Prekindergarten Screenings."

BIRTH CERTIFICATES: For children born in Beaufort County, birth certificates may be obtained from the Health Department/Vital Records office located in the Health Department at 601 Wilmington St. in Beaufort (843-525-7637).

IMMUNIZATIONS: Children enrolling in the Beaufort County School District are required to bring a South Carolina Certificate of Immunization, which can be obtained from a private physician or clinic, the Beaufort County Health Department, Beaufort County/Jasper Comprehensive Health Services, the Naval Hospital or Volunteers of Medicine.