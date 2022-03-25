BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is working to protect its animals while also making sure people who treat them badly, even during disasters, will be punished.

“To educate animal owners and prosecute those who neglect or abuse animals.”

That is the goal of a new set of ordinances in Beaufort County in front of the county council right now.

The rules would make sure that owners take care of their pets, in all shapes and sizes, or have to pay the price.

“These changes will ensure that the Beaufort County Animal Control ordinances stay fair and practical,” said Tallulah McGee, Director of Animal Services. “We continue to be the leaders in the state for ensuring we protect our animals and our communities.”

There’s been a boom in livestock ownership in the county, especially chickens.

But some of those people seem to forget their fine feathered friends when a storm comes.

“It’s sad to say we have to put laws into place to lessen the burden on everyone,” said McGee.

That is where new, stricter ordinances come in.

It all goes back as far as Hurricane Matthew.

Animal Control went out on 380 calls during that storm. All for animals left in the elements, or left altogether.

“We had four horses in flood water on Hilton Head and anyone who has worked in flood water slack water training, floodwater is the most dangerous because you don’t know what’s under you. you don’t know electricity. Also, you are dealing with livestock that’s much larger than dogs and cats.”

“You would be amazed at how many calls we went out on because people left animals behind thinking they would be ok,” said McGee. “But they don’t think about the power going out. Destruction from trees. So they really need to think worst-case scenario.”

Fines of more than $1,000 per animal are still in place, but now you could face criminal charges on your record if you live in a flood zone and leave a friend behind.

“We have reached out to people around Beaufort county that have cattle and there are higher grounds,” said McGee. “So we aren’t targeting those people. But there are areas that you do know when you purchase it it will be underwater.”

The new shelter in Jasper County will only take domestic animals like dogs and cats. So animal control officials say if you have anything else.. get prepared now.

“We have the resources to help people now. not the week of the storm or the day of the storm, but right now we would really like them to reach out to us and we could help connect them with someone in Aiken mainly and they can come down and assist in transporting them.”

Animal Control doesn’t want to ticket or have you arrested, last year they gave out 787 citations, but only 2 tickets with fines.

“We are here to fix problems. We fix it before we ticket. We do have administrative tickets that are 200 to 300 to 500 before we go to court.”

“So we are here to fix problems, read the ordinances learn the laws and if they have any questions of course call us.”

Animal ordinance changes will get a second reading at County Council Monday night. All are expected to be voted on and become law later this month.