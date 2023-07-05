BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A criminal complaint has been filed against Beaufort County administrator Eric Greenway.

The complaint, filed May 11 with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, is for alleged misconduct by Greenway. That misconduct, according to the preliminary report obtained by News 3, happened between January and May of this year.

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner would not elaborate on the circumstances behind the complaint or who filed it. He did say the case needed to be investigated, and both he and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said it needed to be looked at by an independent party.

The case has now been sent to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pasco; his office has a public integrity unit attached to it.

Tanner said sending a complaint to an independent investigator is not uncommon. His office sends cases to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a regular basis.

Since his office and the solicitor’s office receive funds through the county council, they both felt it was best for someone else to take a look, to make sure everything was above board.

Tanner says he does not know the timetable for the investigation results to be released. He did say there was “a lot” of information to go through.

Greenway was named county administrator in May of 2021.