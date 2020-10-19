Beaufort County administrator resigns

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County’s administrator has resigned following reports that council members wanted to remove her from the position.

Ashley Jacobs, who had been on the job since April 2019, stepped down on Monday.

The Island Packet reports that a closed session was held last week for her annual review. Citing Councilman Mike Covert, a 6-5 majority voted to terminate Jacobs at that meeting.

Following an executive session Monday, Beaufort County Council announced Jacobs’ resignation, effective immediately.

She was the first woman to serve as the county’s administrator.

There is no word yet on a search for a replacement.