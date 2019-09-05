Beaufort Co. Update: Electric crews working to restore power; Checkpoints at 2 bridges due to high winds

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dominion Energy and Palmetto Electric crews are out and working to restore power for those without electricity in the county. There are traffic checkpoints at the Harbor Island Bridge and McTeer Bridge due to high winds. Although other bridges and causeways are not restricted at this time, officials urge residents and guests to avoid driving onto and over them, until the storm passes us.

Public utility crews are working to restore power and address other infrastructure issues, Officials ask residents be considerate and stay off of roads for the time being.

Beaufort County remains under South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s evacuation order. As soon as there is a change in the evacuation order, Beaufort County residents and guests will be notified.