Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office search for vehicle break-ins suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released images of suspects they believe are linked to several vehicle break-ins at Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Resort and the Singleton Beach area.

The images come from video surveillance. Police believe three subjects, possibly more, are involved.

Surveillance cameras at Hilton Head resort captured two of the subjects attempting to break into vehicles early Thursday morning.

Police say crooks used a golf club to smash the window of a parked truck at Palmetto Dunes and steal a handgun inside on Tuesday.

The BCSO urges residents and visitors never to store firearms in their vehicles, even when locked. BCSO says stolen firearms are oftentimes used in violent crimes.

The BCSO asks the public to lock their vehicles, activate vehicle alarm systems and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the vehicle break-ins to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.