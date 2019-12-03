Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lady’s Island house fire

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced they are investigating alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division an overnight house fire on Lady’s Island that claimed a man’s life.

According to the BCSO, firefighters from the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District and deputies responded to a house fire on Pleasant Point Drive just after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say one man escaped the blaze but another man, Jeffrey Hile, 58, was trapped inside the house. Hile died in the fire. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Fire District personnel.

