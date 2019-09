BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WSAV) -According to the Beaufort County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to reported gunshots in the area of Coinbow Loop at approximately 5:00 am Friday morning. At the scene deputies located a deceased male victim.

Investigators are currently on scene, and a heavy law enforcement presence can be expected in the area throughout the day.

The Sheriffs Office plans to release more information as the investigation progresses.