Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating stolen SUV

Local News

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asked the public for help locating a stolen SUV.

BCSO says the green 2016 Subaru Forester with SC tag SZF202 was stolen from the area of Moss Creek Thursday night.

BCSO asks that anyone with information about the vehicle to contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777

Citizens can also report anonymously and possibly earn a reward by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

