Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office ask public for help locating teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

The BCSO says runaway juvenile Brendon Edwards was last seen at Monday afternoon near the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on St. Helena Island.

Brendon is 5’08”, 180 pounds, with dirty-blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue-green shirt, black shorts and hiking boots.

Brendon may be on a pink Mongoose bicycle.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Brendon’s whereabouts to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.