Beaufort Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying stolen credit card suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card.

BCSO says the woman fraudulently used a stolen debit card at the Enmark Gas Station located at 3076 Trask Parkway in Burton. Security cameras captured images of the woman. BCSO says the stolen debit card was used five times on October 7 by the suspect.

If you can help identify the individual, please contact LCpl Gargiulo at 843-255-3213 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference Case 19S250485

