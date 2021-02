BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County school board voted Tuesday to approve a one-time hazard pay bonus for teachers.

Full time employees could get as much as$1,000 and part time workers could get $250 to $500.

The proposed bonuses did not include contract employees such as cafeteria workers, custodians and maintenance workers.

The amount will not be decided until the district collects funding from tax bills at the end of March.