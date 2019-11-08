Beaufort Co. officials ask public to be on lookout for runaway teen

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager last seen leaving his home in Burton on Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), family members of Shedarren Washington, 15, reported him runaway on Thursday.

Family members are concerned for his well being. They say Shedarren left his home on Tuesday around 10 a.m. and hasn’t returned since.

BCSO describes the teen as an African American who is 5’10” and about 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The 15-year-old is known to frequent the August on Southside and Spanish Trace apartment complexes in Beaufort.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 843-524-2777.