Beaufort Co. first responders rescue driver from morning rollover crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – First responders rescue a driver Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Beaufort County.

According to the Bluffton Fire District (BFD), BFD crews and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the Hwy 170 Viaduct around 9:15 a.m. 

Crews arrived to discover the vehicle had rolled off of the roadway.

Crews removed the driver from the vehicle and transported the person to the hospital.

The driver’s current condition is unknown.

BFD says the Bluffton Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

