BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross has stepped in to help provide aid to a Beaufort County family following a fire that damaged their home.
The house, located on Community Center Road in Seabrook, was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening, officials said.
The family of five is receiving assistance with immediate needs like food, shelter and clothing. The Red Cross is also providing the family with contacts for other needs.
On average, the Red Cross responds to six home fires every day in South Carolina. In the colder months, they say the number of home fires increases by 30%.
“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina year-round, especially during the winter months,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We at the Red Cross are urging families to home fire safety steps to keep your family safe this winter.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), space heaters are most often responsible for home heating fires. Officials recommend families follow these tips on how to safely heat their homes:
- If you must use a space heater, never leave it unattended. Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Do not place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord. Turn the space heater off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Keep children, pets and anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood, and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.