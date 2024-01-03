BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross has stepped in to help provide aid to a Beaufort County family following a fire that damaged their home.

The house, located on Community Center Road in Seabrook, was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening, officials said.

The family of five is receiving assistance with immediate needs like food, shelter and clothing. The Red Cross is also providing the family with contacts for other needs.

On average, the Red Cross responds to six home fires every day in South Carolina. In the colder months, they say the number of home fires increases by 30%.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina year-round, especially during the winter months,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We at the Red Cross are urging families to home fire safety steps to keep your family safe this winter.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), space heaters are most often responsible for home heating fires. Officials recommend families follow these tips on how to safely heat their homes: