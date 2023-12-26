BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- Christmas day has come and gone, and when you decide to take down the Christmas tree, do you have a place to take it?

If not, it is okay, residents in Beaufort County are encouraged to recycle their holiday decorations properly and at the right locations.

Beaufort County residents who have decals can bring live Christmas trees to any county convenience center during normal center hours.

Trees should be placed in the yard waste bins.

For residents who do not own a decal, Christmas trees can be brought to only the Shanklin Road, Beaufort, or Simmonsville Road, Bluffton locations.

Please make sure all ornaments, lights, and other decorations are removed from the trees before recycling them.

Also, remember to flatten all cardboard boxes before placing them in the appropriate dumpsters for the convenience of other residents.

If there is any bubble wrap and air pillows, they can be recycled in the Plastic Bag & Film Collection bins at the Bluffton, Hilton Head, Shanklin, and St. Helena Convenience Centers.

For more information on the locations and hours of Beaufort County Convenience Centers, please visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/recycle or call 843-255-2736.