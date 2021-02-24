Beaufort City Council approves waiving business license interest, penalties for 2 months

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort City Council voted Tuesday to waive penalties and interest on business license taxes sent after April 30.

Penalties and interest would begin if the payment was not received by June 30.

According to the city, council members took this action to help businesses that may be having issues with cash flow as COVID-19 restrictions continue.

“January and February are the leanest months in the tourism industry in Beaufort, especially for our hospitality partners,” said Mayor Stephen Murray, adding that the two-month deferral gives businesses some breathing room as they move into busier months.

Council took similar action last spring.

Finance Director Kathy Todd said about 750 of 2,400 businesses took advantage of the deferred payments last year, accounting for about 20% of all business license revenue.

Council members still urge businesses that can pay their taxes by the April 30 deadline to do so.