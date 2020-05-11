Beaufort City Council to consider measures to help merchants

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort City Council announced Monday their plans to consider a program to help downtown merchants whose businesses have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown.

The council will discuss the Together Beaufort program during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the Together Beaufort program includes:

a concierge service provided to local merchants and businesses,

free parking in the Marina lot on Saturdays and Sundays,

temporary relaxation of regulations regarding sidewalk signs and banners in downtown Beaufort,

and allowing restaurants that abut city parks and other city land to extend outdoor dining in “transitional parcels” next to the restaurant.

The city council’s regular and work session meetings Tuesday will be held virtually via Zoom.

The public can watch the meetings live on the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityBeaufortSC.

The public is invited to make comments via Facebook.