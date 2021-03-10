Beaufort city council approves updated Flood Prevention Ordinance

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City Council of Beaufort approved an updated version of the city’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.

The ordinance was updated to conform with the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s (FEMA) new flood maps.

The new Flood Insurance Rate Maps, issued by FEMA and periodically updated, will take effect on March 23rd.

The maps determine flood risks by zone for specific properties, and determine rates for the National Flood Insurance Program.

The flood maps also determine building code requirements in the city to ensure that new buildings meet minimum elevation requirements.

According to Beaufort’s chief building official, Bruce Skipper, the maps show modeling based on the history of storms and storm surge. The new maps are based on storm data gathered from 2012-2016.

The current flood maps require sites in “A zones” to have a minimum finished floor elevation of 13 to 14 feet.

The required minimum elevation’s in AE zones under the new maps range from 8 -12 feet.

Skipper cautioned property owners should continue to get flood insurance to protect themselves, even if the new flood maps show they are no longer in a high flood zone.

To see the flood map for your property, go here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

The City of Beaufort’s website has more information on flood zones, flood hazards, and flood preparation.