Beaufort City and Beaufort County extend mask ordinances

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Both Beaufort County and the City of Beaufort extended their mask ordinances this week.

Tuesday during their regular meeting Beaufort City Council approved an extension of the City’s mask ordinance through April 9.

The ordinance intends to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ordinance applies to buildings accessible to the public in the City of Beaufort.

Employees in those buildings must also wear masks.

Beaufort County officials also voted this week to extend the county mask ordinance.

The county ordinance now runs through April 15.