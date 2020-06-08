Beaufort church to host drive-thru produce giveaway Tuesday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort will hold a drive-thru produce giveaway to give healthy fruits and vegetables to Beaufort County residents.

On Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, located at 911 Craven Street, a free box of fresh produce will be given to the first 300 vehicles to arrive. There are no requirements to receive a box of produce.

Rev. Kenneth Hodges, pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, said “far too many” residents of Beaufort County have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of them have lost jobs and others are finding it difficult to provide meals for their children while the schools are closed,” Hodges said.

Tabernacle says the church is partnering with World Vision, Inc., The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of S.C., and Andrew Chapel Baptist Church of Orangeburg to distribute the free produce.

“We want to be a blessing to those in need during this unprecedented time,” Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr, president of BEMCSC and pastor of Andrew Chapel said. “It is our mission to take care of each other who are hurting and provide the support that is needed in our community.”