Beaufort, Chatham counties hosting drive-thru census events Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The deadline is fast approaching to complete the 2020 census, and both Chatham and Beaufort counties will offer a chance Saturday for residents to fill out the survey in person.

In an attempt to get more residents to fill out census forms, Beaufort County is taking part in the South Carolina Counts Day of Action. The event is happening from 9 a.m. until noon at Battery Creek High School’s rear parking lot off Jennings Road.

The drive-thru event will give the community a chance to fill out their census forms. Local health officials will also be on site giving free COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Over in Chatham County, a similar event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon a the Chatham County Family Justice Center on Waters Avenue. There will be a back to school and food giveaway in addition to census forms available for residents to fill out.

Wednesday is the last day to fill out the 2020 census.

Every 10 years, the U.S. conducts a census to get a population count of every living person in the country. The census will not ask for your political affiliation or your citizenship status, but it may ask questions like your age, gender, and how many people live in your home. Learn more here.