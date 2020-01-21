Beaufort celebrates community with art bench project

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort unveiled the products of a year-and-a-half long community art project, new colorful local crafted benches downtown.
The community-themed benches were placed last week in six locations throughout downtown.
The bench project was created after a survey of visitors indicated the city did not offer enough seating downtown.
The Beaufort Cultural Arts District Board (CADB) says they saw the bench project as “a solution that would foster collaboration, offer local artists visibility, and provide the seating that people said they wanted.”
Carpenters with the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity built the 4-foot long benches.
Then, according to CADB, six partner organizations worked with local artists to create a design that would reflect their organization’s mission, identity, and place in the community.
Where you can find each bench:
Sponsor: Beaufort Digital Corridor
Artists: Jess O’Brien, Aaron Miller, Shawn Hill, Shelley Barratt, Brian Canada
Theme: Plug in
Location: Corner of Carteret and North streets
Sponsor: Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce
Artist: Omar Patterson
Theme: Low Country Dreaming
Location: Corner of Bladen and Duke streets
Sponsor: Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity
Artist: Linda Silk Sviland
Theme: Seeking to put God’s love into action
Location: Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park
Sponsor: National Reconstruction Era National Park
Artist: Ginger Noah Wareham
Theme: United when the impossible suddenly became possible
Location: Corner of Craven and Scott streets
Sponsor: Santa Elena History Center
Artists: Frank Anson, Tom Van Steenbergh, Sandy Dimke, Lynne Darling
Theme: Beaufort’s earliest history and heritage
Location: Courtyard at Bay and Bladen streets
Sponsor: University of South Carolina Beaufort
Artists: Mary Ann Ford and John Rodriguez; master builder Greg Rawls
Theme: Beaufort College – Rich Heritage of Education
Location: Entrance to Center for the Arts