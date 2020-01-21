Beaufort celebrates community with art bench project

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort unveiled the products of a year-and-a-half long community art project, new colorful local crafted benches downtown.

The community-themed benches were placed last week in six locations throughout downtown.

The bench project was created after a survey of visitors indicated the city did not offer enough seating downtown.

The Beaufort Cultural Arts District Board (CADB) says they saw the bench project as “a solution that would foster collaboration, offer local artists visibility, and provide the seating that people said they wanted.”

Carpenters with the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity built the 4-foot long benches.

Then, according to CADB, six partner organizations worked with local artists to create a design that would reflect their organization’s mission, identity, and place in the community.

Where you can find each bench:

Sponsor: Beaufort Digital Corridor

Artists: Jess O’Brien, Aaron Miller, Shawn Hill, Shelley Barratt, Brian Canada

Theme: Plug in

Location: Corner of Carteret and North streets

Sponsor: Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce

Artist: Omar Patterson

Theme: Low Country Dreaming

Location: Corner of Bladen and Duke streets

Sponsor: Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity

Artist: Linda Silk Sviland

Theme: Seeking to put God’s love into action

Location: Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

Sponsor: National Reconstruction Era National Park

Artist: Ginger Noah Wareham

Theme: United when the impossible suddenly became possible

Location: Corner of Craven and Scott streets

Sponsor: Santa Elena History Center

Artists: Frank Anson, Tom Van Steenbergh, Sandy Dimke, Lynne Darling

Theme: Beaufort’s earliest history and heritage

Location: Courtyard at Bay and Bladen streets

Sponsor: University of South Carolina Beaufort

Artists: Mary Ann Ford and John Rodriguez; master builder Greg Rawls

Theme: Beaufort College – Rich Heritage of Education

Location: Entrance to Center for the Arts

