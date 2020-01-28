Beaufort authorities arrest a man they say received marijuana through the mail

Marcus Green, 30

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County Violent Crime Task Force investigators charged Marcus Green, 30, with Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the United States Postal Service alerted  the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force that marijuana was being shipped through the mail to a Bluffton residence.

 On Thursday, January 23, authorities arrested Green after they say he picked up the suspected packages at the Bluffton residence.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the packages which revealed approximately 20 total pounds of marijuana. Investigators also recovered a semi-automatic pistol from Green’s vehicle.

 A magistrate set Green’s bond at $17,125. He has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

