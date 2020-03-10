Beaufort assisted living facility restricts visitors because of coronavirus

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Senior citizens are the most susceptible to the new coronavirus. Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities are taking steps to protect residents.

Visitors are prohibited from entering the building at The Retreat at Lady’s Island in Beaufort until further notice.

Residents and family members received an email early Tuesday morning notifying them only hospice care providers will be allowed in the building and will be screened according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All of the coronavirus-caused deaths in Washington state were seniors who lived in similar assisted living facilities.

Beaufort resident Chris Haynes was planning on taking his dad out for his birthday — but was told he is not allowed to see his father until notified.

“I just want to go try to see my dad today on his birthday,” Haynes said. “He’s 79 years old. We’re lucky to still have him. We don’t know if he’ll make it to 80. It might be my last time to see him for his birthday. What am I to do? I feel like they’re holding him hostage.”

The parent company, Phoenix Senior Living, released this statement:

Read the email Retreat residents and families received: