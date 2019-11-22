Beaufort announces free downtown parking at Marina parking lot for the holidays

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of beaufort announcing the return of free Holiday parking in downtown Beaufort.

According to the city, the City Council approved free all-day parking in the Marina Parking lot off Bay Street from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Officials say the free parking will allow visitors more time to shop, dine, and enjoy all that Downtown Beaufort has to offer.

It’s all-day free parking, but in the Marina Parking Lot only. All other metered parking spaces/areas in the downtown will be paid parking, including Bay Street, and their respective time limits will be enforced.

The Downtown Marina Parking Lot is located on the waterfront and accessed from Bay Street at the intersection of Charles Street or Newcastle Street.

Officials say 167 parking spaces are available. There is no time limit. The spaces are “first come, first serve.”

Beaufort paid parking is enforced from 11 AM – 7 PM Monday –Saturday.

