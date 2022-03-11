BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort announced it has “adopted” a Ukrainian city and plans to raise funds to help the adopted city during the Russian invasion.

According to Beaufort’s mayor, Stephen Murray, the Beaufort was looking for a way to help the people of Ukraine.

“That made me think we could ‘adopt’ a town similar to Beaufort and use Pride of Place to raise funds,” said Mayor Murray.

Beaufort’s search for a Ukrainian city of similar size and historic significance, led to the city of Ostroh.

Ostroh is located in the Rivne province in Western Ukraine and dates back to the Middle Ages.

Ostroh is approximately 217 miles west of Kiev and 177 miles east of the border with Poland.

While it is currently not the site of any fighting, Ostroh is helping refugees from other parts of Ukraine and helping supply other parts of the country that are under siege.

“We need aid for the elderly and the young as we try to find a place where the refugees can camp and rest,” explained Ostroh Mayor Yurii Yahodka.

The City of Beaufort is using its Pride of Place account to raise funds for Ostroh.

“With this money, first of all we will buy medicine, food, first aid products, oil and supplies for the people and the Army who needs help,” said Yahodka, “Many of the men are at the center of Ukraine – they protect us so we need to provide for them.”

Those who are interested in donating can either: