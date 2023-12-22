SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is just days away, and many people are hoping for a perfect holiday, but it can be hard to feel merry when you can’t afford to celebrate.

In the O’Henry classic “The Gift of the Magi,” a young couple has no money at Christmastime so they both take extraordinary measures to come up with gifts. The husband sells his treasured pocket watch to buy his wife a beautiful hair comb. Meanwhile, his wife secretly cut off her hair and sold it to buy a chain for her husband’s watch. Both gifts are rendered useless, but the spirit of giving is revealed in their loving and selfless acts.

However, in the real world, experiencing poverty during the holidays doesn’t always feel like a Hollywood ending. It can be distressing to experience scarcity when it seems like everyone around you has abundance.

This can be especially true for parents who don’t have money for gifts or even a holiday dinner, often leaving them with a sense of shame or guilt.

“Christmas and all the trappings that are associated with it, and all the images that we see of it… so, those aren’t really real” says Father Kevin Kelly of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. “They are illusions that are carefully curated to show us how things ought to be, and when our life doesn’t match that picture of how things ought to be, we assume that there’s something wrong with us.”

There’s nothing wrong, or even uncommon, about financial hardships. A survey last month by Ohio State University found that 75% of people are stressed about holiday spending.

We can’t always fix our finances, but we can adjust how we approach the holidays.

Mary Hubbard of Shrink Savannah says if you can’t afford a tree or decorations… let the environment in your community create some of that holiday magic.

“There are so many resources and so many free activities to do that are related to the holidays and the excitement of Christmas and all of, you know, everything surrounding it,” she said. “Being able to find those community events and resources can bring some of that joy.”

Indeed, there are plenty of festive areas around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry offering dazzling light displays, gingerbread creations and holiday cheer. Take advantage of it!

She also suggests finding a way to volunteer. When we have doubts about our self-worth, service to others gives value to another person. In doing so, it creates a sense of value in ourselves.

“By giving back, that brings you more centered and boosts your self-worth.”

Lastly, Father Kelly reminds us to keep it simple.

“Do what you can do what is within your reach. Celebrations don’t have to be big and fancy. They just have to be authentic. It’s an expression of love, which we can do simply and inexpensively. It doesn’t have to look like we sometimes see it portrayed, it only has to be something that actually matters to us.”