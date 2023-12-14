SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the holiday season in full swing, many people are preparing for family gatherings, but not everyone is going home for the holidays. Whether it’s being trapped at work, stranded by weather, or just being unable to hug the ones we love… the sting of loneliness can be brutal.

“I think humans need connection. Humans need to feel love and to give love and to be able to gather and share and enjoy one another.” says Mary Hubbard of Shrink Savannah, “Whatever capacity that is, I think that feeds the soul.”

The holidays can seem painful and difficult when that connection isn’t there. Whether it’s a senior citizen in a nursing home, a student away from home for the first time, or a member of the military serving overseas, the holidays can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and isolation. Father Kevin Kelly of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Savannah sees this situation all the time.

“Dealing with isolation and feeling alone, especially in times of separation, is enormously difficult because we can’t always fix that in the moment. What we can do, is put structures in our life ahead of time that keep us from feeling isolated.”

Doctors with Psychology Today reveal some things we can do to boost our mental health, and make it through the holidays:

Volunteer. Serving others brings feelings of purpose and inclusion. It’s also a great way to make a difference and meet other caring people.

2. Try to avoid over-indulgence and self-medication. Alcohol and drugs can exacerbate negative emotions, especially if a person is already feeling down.

3. Make connections. Studies show that social activities during the holidays can help alleviate loneliness. Going to a party, church or even the mall can help.

4. Don’t be afraid to celebrate differently.

“We need to ask ourselves what we enjoy doing,” says Father Kelly, “What feeds me? What gives me life? What makes me feel alive? And if we can figure out what that thing is, then we look for where is that thing around me.”

Mary Hubbard reminds us that there are ways to engage with loved ones, even if they’re far away.

“Thankfully, with technology today, you can plop your phone at the table and have the meal virtually, if you want to. There are different ways to do it. Sometimes we just have to get creative.”