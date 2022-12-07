SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new, permanent exhibition is opening on Saturday honoring Savannah jazz icon Ben Tucker.

The exhibition unveiling will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beach Institute African American Cultural Center at 502 Harris Street.

The event also serves as a posthumous birthday celebration ahead of Dec. 13, which would have been Tucker’s 92nd birthday. The Eric Jones Quartet will be playing in his honor.

Organizers say the exhibition provides a comprehensive look at Tucker’s contribution to jazz not only locally but nationally, along with his dedication to his community.

The Beach Institute serves as Savannah’s flagship museum for African American art, history and culture.