Beach High School hosts vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beach High School, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Health and St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital is offering a vaccination day, Wednesday, September 1st, in the Beach High School Community Wellness Education and Screening clinic.

The vaccine offered is the FDA approved Pfizer vaccine. The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine also is available to those who are 18yrs and over if they so choose. Faculty, staff, students, family, friends, and the community are welcome to attend this event from 7:45 AM-11:15 AM.

Anyone who attends the event will be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 2 $25 Visa Gift Cards. The person that brings the most family members to get vaccinated will win a $50 Visa Gift Card. Uber will offer free rides to anyone getting a vaccine.

Organizers want to note there has been concern over the clinic taking place on school grounds. They say the clinic will take place at the wellness center separate from the school. However, the entire vicinity has been deep cleaned and fogged accordingly.

Walk-ins are welcome but registration is recommended and you can do so by clicking here.