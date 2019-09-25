Beach High cancels afterschool activities, athletics as police investigate parking lot incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beach High School has canceled all after school activities, including Friday’s football game against Southeast Bulloch High School, as police investigate an incident that happened in the school’s parking lot.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), on Tuesday, someone drove into the Beach High parking lot and “caused a disturbance for students and staff on site during afterschool activities.”

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time, but SCCPSS says as a result, extra safety measures will be taken at the school this week during the day. For the remainder of the week, no activities will be held after school hours.

SCCPSS says a video showing an apparent assault at Beach High is also being investigated. Campus Police are working to determine if the event did, in fact, happen at the school and if so, identify who was involved.

The school system also said an altercation happened in the high school’s cafeteria nearly two weeks ago that involved fewer than 10 students. The students involved have been identified and appropriate administrative actions have been taken, according to SCCPSS.

“The reference to a vehicle that caused a disturbance in the Beach High parking lot [Tuesday] afternoon is not, as far as we are aware at this time, related to any other incident at the school,” SCCPSS stated.

News 3 is told the Beach High School vs. Southeast Bulloch High School football game will be rescheduled at a later date.