Beach Bum Parade organizers plan scaled-back celebration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two years since the Beach Bum Parade took place on Tybee Island.

But on what would’ve been the 35th parade day, organizers have planned a scaled-back celebration.

A modest group of “die-hard bums” are set to meet at the North Beach parking lot on Friday at 6:15 p.m. before heading out on the usual parade route.

Like most events happening during the pandemic, this won’t be the typical tour, with dozens of floats armed with water guns.

Organizers say they inquired about permit options in recent months but were told no events would be permitted in the city until later in the year.

Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said the city found out about the caravan on Monday. He said the Tybee Island Police Department will be bringing in extra personnel to help keep everyone safe.

“We hope no one gets hurt and that we are able to have this event properly permitted in the future,” Gillen said.