Beach advisory lifted for Tybee Strand at pier

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The health department on Wednesday lifted an advisory for Tybee Strand Beach.

The Chatham County Health Department issued the notice on Tuesday for the beach which surrounds the pier from 11th to 18th streets.

CCHD says water samples showed bacteria levels have dropped below the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended limits. As a result, they have lifted the advisory.

Original story below

The Chatham County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier, which stretches from 11th to 18th Street on Tybee Island.

This advisory is only for the specific area above. The beach is not closed, but the health department recommends that visitors do not swim or wade in the water in this area. Fish and other seafood caught in this area should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

Water samples are collected weekly on Tybee Island and tested for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in warm blooded animals. When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. Read more here.

The advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the correct standards.