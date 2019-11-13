Beach advisory issued for three Tybee Island locations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory for three locations on Tybee Island.

The advisory is for the following locations:

Polk Street Beach (end beach to jetty)

North Beach at Gulick Street (jetty to Lovell Street)

Middle Beach at Center Terrace (Lovell Street to 11th Street)

This advisory is only for the specific area above. The beach is not closed, but the health department recommends that visitors do not swim or wade in the water in this area. Fish and other seafood caught in this area should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

Water samples are collected weekly on Tybee Island and tested for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in warm blooded animals. When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. Read more here.

The advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the correct standards.