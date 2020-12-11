BCSO suspect linked to Hilton Head Island vehicle break-ins arrested

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies arrested a Hardeeville man they say was responsible for more than a dozen vehicle break-ins from the Summer through the Fall on Hilton Head Island.

BCSO placed Marques Lopez Brown, 22, in custody Thursday morning after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle break-in in progress on Crab Line Court on Hilton Head.

Brown faces charges including 13 counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle, one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Fleeing to Evade and one count of Providing False Information.

In September, BCSO investigators identified Brown as one of at least two subjects seen on multiple security cameras, peering into vehicles in several Hilton Head neighborhoods.

The BCSO asks that anyone with information on Brown’s involvement in vehicle break-ins on Hilton Head to call Sergeant Doug Seifert 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The BCSO reminds residents and visitors to always lock their vehicles and to remove firearms and other valuables. BCSO says stolen firearms are often used in the commission of violent crimes.